Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Teases Potential Thanksgiving Surprise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC may have a special surprise for players this Thanksgiving and holiday period. More specifically, it looks the best-selling first-person shooter may be getting a special double XP for the holiday, or at least it’s a possibility according to senior communications manager on the game, Ashton Williams. When asked by a fan if Infinity Ward was planning a double XP weekend for the game during the holiday — like many multiplayers games are doing — Williams declined to provide a firm answer one way or another, but noted it’s a possibility, which was enough to convince fans that is exactly what Infinity Ward has up its sleeve.

Of course, a “possibility” is far from a confirmation, so don’t get too excited to grind out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare later this week. That said, given that the series has done double XP for holidays in the past, means it wouldn’t be very surprising if this possibility morphs into a reality.

there’s a possibility! — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) November 25, 2019

Beyond this, Infinity Ward hasn’t announced or teased anything special for Thanksgiving. That said, if it were planning on something, it probably wouldn’t reveal said plans until Thanksgiving itself. In other words, even if we don’t hear anything tomorrow doesn’t automatically mean Infinity Ward has no plans for the holiday.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”