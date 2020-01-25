New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Makes Players Invisible

Every Call of Duty game has issues with bugs. Heck, every AAA game has issues with bugs. However, it seems like more than in the past, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is struggling with bugs, and oddly enough it appears to have more bugs now than it did at launch, which suggests Infinity Ward has been rushing patches to players, probably out of public pressure. As you may know, patches often fix a lot of bugs, but the more you tweak, change, add, and remove things from a game, the more opportunity there is for things to go wrong. Patching games isn’t as easy many think, which is why so many big studios have large Q&A teams.

That all said, a seemingly new bug has surfaced, and it’s starting to make the rounds, courtesy of the game’s Reddit page. According to a new post, there’s a bug with one of the COD League team kits that makes players go invisible. Now, it’s unclear how widespread this issue is, but the player who posted about the bug was able to capture it on video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have commented on the new bug, and thus it’s unclear how prominent it is or when it could be addressed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

