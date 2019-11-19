Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Perfectly Sums up the Struggles of Playing Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month, and quickly became the best-selling game of 2019. A lot of people bought it, and a lot of people continue to play it everyday via the game’s multiplayer. And while the multiplayer is far from perfect, it appears to be good enough to once again get a boatload of players on its hook. That said, anyone who has spent any considerable amount of time with the game will know the multiplayer has a variety of shortcomings. Since launch, players have found solidarity in the struggle of dying to claymores, getting blasted across the map by the 725, and dealing with campers who treat the exterior of maps like a game of floor is lava.

Taking to Reddit, one player perfectly encapsulated this struggle with a 90 second video that will make you angry, weep, and laugh out loud all at the same time, which is why it quickly shot up the Modern Warfare Reddit page. Everything in the video is so relatable it hurts, but yet we all know next year we are going to line up to do it all over again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Infinity Ward has been working around the clock to address some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s shortcomings. Turns out balancing and making changes in a multiplayer game with a ton of moving parts and variables isn’t easy. That said, in the face of Infinity Ward’s continued effort, the multiplayer is still plagued with some poor design issues. Despite this though, it’s still a whole lot of fun, which explains why we all keep playing it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.