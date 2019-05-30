Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Release Date, Trailer Revealed

Today, as it teased it would, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision revealed this year’s Call of Duty, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October 25, 2019 as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Pitched as a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 4, there’s been a ton of internal and external excitement for this year’s installment, and now we know why: because it looks great and is bringing the series back to the game that made Call of Duty what it is today: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do have the game’s first ever trailer, which you can enjoy at the top of the article.

Just like last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is opting to release in October rather than November, which is already looking like it will be a busy month. Both Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and MediEvil Remake are poised to release in October, and there will surely be plenty of more big releases announced for October release in the coming months.

