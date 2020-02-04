Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Return of Ghost in Season 2

Infinity Ward dropped its first teaser for the start of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s second season on Tuesday, and with it came a new look at a familiar face. Ghost is back, according to the teaser, a confirmation that makes good on numerous rumors, datamines, and speculations that pointed towards the return of the fan-favorite character. It hasn’t been made clear to what extent he’ll make a return, but seeing Ghost added as an Operator seems like an inevitable outcome.

The first teaser trailer for Modern Warfare Season Two was shared on Twitter by the official Call of Duty account. It showed several different points of interest from inside a file system before eventually flashing the words “Ghost Confirmed” to remove any doubt about whether the character would make an appearance next season or not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that pop-up, the screen goes black to reveal that it’s Ghost himself who’s looking at the computer since his masked face appears in the reflection.

Ghost was a core character in Modern Warfare 2 and quickly became a favorite among Call of Duty players. His return was hinted at long ago by datamines and more recently by strange disturbances in the in-game screens within Modern Warfare where we’d see brief flashes of his mask.

While Ghost could’ve been a teaser all on his own, there’s even more to take note of in the video. There’s a new location teased by a brief look at some sort of industrial site. There’s not much to see there, but the machinery and pipes we see sure do look like they belong in Rust, another favorite map that’s already expected to return to the game. New “weapon systems” were also teased, though it’s hard to make out what those might be from what was shown.

The date of February 11th that was given at the end of the trailer is the day that the second season of Modern Warfare will release. Activision previously extended the duration of Season One and said it’d end on February 11th and has been adding a bit more content like new challenges and double experience events as we get closer to the next season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two begins in a week, so expect to see the full reveal and all the details of the next season on or before February 11th.