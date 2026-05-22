Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Beats Pragmata and Crimson Desert to #1 Best-Selling Video Game of April

The best-selling video game in the United States for April 2026 has been revealed, and it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, which in the process has sidelined Pragmata to the #2 spot and March’s best-selling game, Crimson Desert, to the #3 spot. Rounding out the top ten, in order, are MLB The Show 26, Windrose, Pokemon Pokopia, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Starfield, Saros, and Mario Kart World. One game is above all of these, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Circana, the #1 best-selling game in the United States was Nintendo’s social simulation game Tomodachi Life Living the Dream, which was released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on April 16. There is notably no Nintendo Switch 2 version, which is odd for a variety of reasons, but not that consequential given the Switch version is playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility. For those that do not know, this is the third installment in the series, which dates back to 2009 when Tomodachi Collection was released for Nintendo DS, and then followed up by Tomodachi Life on Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The two games combined for about 10 million in sales, which is very good, but it appears the third installment is beating expectations if it’s topping monthly sales charts against some big hitters.

Play video

Problem With the Reporting

There is an elephant in the room that can’t be ignored, though. Nintendo does not share its digital data with Circana, which means the latter “estimates” how many digital copies any given Nintendo game sells. There is a method behind this estimation, but it’s obviously not going to be accurate. The question is, how inaccurate is it? Unfortunately, we do not know, which means there is an asterisk next to every Nintendo game on this list.

For those interested in checking out Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, you will need to hand over $60 to Nintendo for it. In return, you will get a game with a 77 on Metacritic that appears to offer about 30 to 60 hours of content, on average, for the average player.

If $60 is too steep for you, you could wait until the holiday season when it inevitably gets a discount, but don’t expect anything substantial, as first-party Nintendo games seldom get appreciable discounts.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.