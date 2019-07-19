Rumor: Leaked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Spec Ops Details Reveal Open-World and More

On August 1, Infinity Ward and Activision will reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer ahead of its release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this October. And according to a new rumor, it will also announce a beta that will come at the end of August. But what about its co-op Spec Ops mode? Well, there’s no word when we’ll get to see it. However, a new leak has surfaced claiming to have some details on the mode, which sounds quite ambitious. Further, it sounds like it will make some gameplay changes from previous iterations of the mode.

Like many previous leaks, this one comes from YouTube channel The Gaming Revolution, which has proven to be a pretty reliable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare source so far with accurate leaks and reports. According to the YouTube channel, the Specs Ods mode will be open-world and allow players to explore in co-op and do the missions in the world at their own pace. Speaking of missions, apparently there will be over 80 of them, and some of them will feature familiar faces, such as Captain Price, who players will see in the campaign.

That’s not all. According to the leak, Spec Ops’ open-world will come packing some light battle royale elements. And of course, progress with other modes will carry over, such as the game’s single-player campaign, something Infinity Ward has already confirmed.

The Gaming Revolution also claims the mode will have the same 20 playable characters multiplayer has, with the option to choose between American and Russian soldiers. And perhaps most interestingly, the YouTube channel suggests the mode will be free-to-play. In other words, you won’t have to own the base game to play it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is poised to launch this year on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $60.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. What do you wan to see from the game’s Spec Ops mode?