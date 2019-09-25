New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Behind The Scenes Story Trailer Revealed

Yesterday during Sony’s State of Play video presentation, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first story trailer, providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players a glimpse at the game’s single-player narrative campaign. Fast-forward a day, and now the pair have revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the new story trailer, diving deeper into what it reveals and what its scenes mean. As you may know, Infinity Ward has pitched the single-player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as dark, gritty, and realistic, and yesterday’s trailer teased that. That said, it also confirmed there will be plenty of classic Call of Duty shootouts as well.

“War has always been incredibly complex,” said Taylor Kurosaki, Infinity Ward’s Narrative Director. “In our more complex world that we live in today, we realize that there are no clear-cut good guys and clear-cut bad guys. We are all shades of gray, and we have to rely on our own conscience to take us through and navigate these complex scenarios. That’s what Modern Warfare is; we don’t say that there are good guys and bad guys. Everybody is the hero of their own story.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether this moral relativism will actually manifest in the game, remains to be seen. Plenty of the games have hyped up the idea of a morally grey game, but few have actually ever delivered on the concept, especially in the warfare setting.

As alluded, to realism is very important to Infinity Ward, which is why it’s gone to great lengths to recreate what modern warfare looks like, down to how SEALs and SAS clear rooms. And as you’d expect, the more realistic you make the gameplay, the more realistic the story feels.

“Not only does it feel, in an almost intangible way, much more realistic than you’ve ever experienced before, but it’s also much more claustrophobic; it feels more dangerous with its blind corners,” said gameplay designer Jacob Minkoff. “And you then start to understand why the SEALs and the SAS have developed these particular ways of clearing buildings to deal with all of these different angles that can be very dangerous to approach in a real house.”

Infinity Ward further notes that before the game’s development, it surveyed fans on what they wanted to see from a modern military story, and one of the big requests was a dive into morally grey situations and characters, hence why it’s doing this.

“Without a doubt, they said, over and over again, they want to see morally complex characters that are not a hundred percent good nor hundred percent evil,” said Kurosaki. “They wanted a much more realistic depictions than they’ve ever seen before. It was really nice to have the validation of our fans and our players; they are a sophisticated audience. They want something that feels authentic.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently set to release worldwide on October 25, priced at $60. For more behind-the-scene details, click here. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, media, and information on the game itself, then click right here.