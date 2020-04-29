New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Is a Multi-Step Process, and Here's How to Do It

✖

While video games were once simply released as is, updates have become a regular part of the video game industry, over the last few years. As such, most gamers have likely gotten accustomed to them by now, but the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a bit unusual. The new update will be available today for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it's quite large. Because of this, downloading the update actually requires a multi-step process, and while it's not all that complicated, it might be confusing for some players.

The first part of the update works similar to previous updates for the game, and should download automatically. However, the second part of the update is where things get a little more intricate. To download the second part, players must start up the game, and attempt to access any mode other than Warzone. Doing so will prompt players to download the Data Pack DLC.

While the Data Pack DLC is downloading, players will only have access to Warzone. Once the Data Pack DLC has finished downloading, players will be forced to restart the game for the full update to install. Call of Duty: Warzone players that downloaded the game without purchasing Modern Warfare will not have a second download.

The update will bring a handful of new options to the two games. Warzone players will have a new contract type called Most Wanted. When the contract is activated, the player's location will be shown to everyone else the game, effectively making them a much bigger target. There is a big benefit to surviving the onslaught, however: players that survive will see their entire team redeployed. It's certainly high risk, but players might find the reward to be well worth it! Additionally, Warzone players will find that the size and speed of the Warzone gas circle has seen some adjustments.

Modern Warfare players will also find some new additions to enjoy. Players will now be able to mix and match weapon blueprints, allowing players more options for customization. The update also adds the MK9 Bruen LMG weapon, and brings back 24/7 shipment matches. All in all, it seems like there should be a lot for fans to enjoy!

