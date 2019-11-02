Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Adds New Game Modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players who’ve been active in the game over the weekend may have noticed that there are now some new game modes available thanks to an update from Infinity Ward. NVG modes in Team Deathmatch are now in the rotation to give players a lights-out experience where they have to use night vision goggles to find their targets, and a Kill Confirmed mode has also been added to hopefully encourage players to get out from behind their barricades and hiding spots and play the objective.

The notes for the update were shared in a post on the game’s subreddit that’s being updated each time as patches are released, so it’s easy to imagine someone might’ve missed them if they thought they stickied thread was dated. This patch included a couple of fixes for bugs that prevented things from working properly as well as adjustments to various systems alongside the new game modes.

You can find a full list of what’s new in the update below courtesy of Infinity Ward’s patch notes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 11/2/19 Title Update

More fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms

Battlechatter has been removed from tactical, one-life modes

APCs and Tanks in Ground War no longer award points towards a nuke

Fix for charms affecting weapon performance when firing from the hip

Claymores: Stun grenades can now force claymores into a disabled state for 3 seconds

Footsteps: Adjustments to tame the 3rd person footsteps. They will now filter out based on occlusion more.

Fix to an issue where Tac Inserts could cause players to spawn out of bounds

Fix for the gold camo not unlocking on the .357

Playlist Update NVG (TDM only) Ground War Gunfight Kill Confirmed FFA



Several days ago, Infinity Ward and Activision shared some information on how these night vision modes would work for players who didn’t get to try them out during the beta.

“At the beginning of a match, your Night Vision Goggles will be turned on,” Activision said. “You can take them off, or put them back on again, by pressing and holding the same command used to reload (by default). While wearing Night Vision Goggles, the world will be seen as tints of green, as the technology within the goggles amplifies light – including invisible infrared light – to give the wearer enough light to see in the dark. These goggles are important to your success in NVG Mode and, in most cases, should remain on throughout the match.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s update and its new rotation of game modes is now live.