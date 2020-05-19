Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Two New Maps, Including Classic MW3 Map

✖

Today, a new and hefty update dropped for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, bringing with not just changes and improvements to the game, but a slab of new content. Included in this content is the addition of two new maps, including one that will be familiar to any Call of Duty player that dabbled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 back in 2011 via the PS3 and Xbox 360.

For those that haven't downloaded the update yet, it's most notable addition is probably the addition of the Hardhat map to multiplayer. Debuting back with Modern Warfare 3, this map's theme is a construction site, and it features fast-paced, close-quarters combat. It's a great map to rack up both kills and deaths. However, it's not all rounding corners and seeing who has the better reflexes. There are also some longer sightlines, which in turn allows for a variety of loadouts and more patient-focused playstyles.

As you would expect, the map's visuals have been overhauled in order to bring it to modernity, however, while the graphics have been improved, the design remains intact. In other words, the map feels new, but if you played Hardhat back in the day, it will also feel very familiar.

This is a Hardhat comparison. Modern Warfare 3 vs Modern Warfare. What do you think? 🤔 #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/GbmmG7ugnJ — G FUEL | North Wacke (@wacke) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the other new map is of the brand new variety, and it's a Gunfight map. Further, it's available in its own unique playlist: "Clean Up on Aisle 9." This is a 3v3 playlist that will feature not just TDM, but Domination, Grind, and Kill Confirmed. The map is also being added to the normal Gunfight map rotation as well.

