Call of Duty 2020 Rumor Reveals Controversial Features and Details

A new report about Call of Duty 2020 surfaced online today, revealing a huge slab of alleged details about the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Whether the report -- which comes way of popular YouTuber Xclusive Ace -- is any true or not, only time will tell, but in the meanwhile, many Call of Duty fans are taking its various tidbits as fact, which in turn is causing a bit of drama within the COD community as some of these tidbits range from controversial to outright unpopular.

For one, the report notes that there's currently no Prestige system in the game, something players have been asking for en masse. Meanwhile, other details, such as word of unlimited sprint, scorestreaks, no Dead Silence, and the return of auto-healing has some players worried about the game.

That said, the game can't please every Call of Duty fan. It's literally impossible. Further, the report does relay word of features and details that have players excited, including word that the standard mini-map is back after being removed in last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Further, the report also mentions other popular tidbits, such as no specialists and word of a campaign.

Of course, all of these details should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and it's subject to change. In fact, even if some of these tidbits are true, it's quite possible they will be changed sometime in the build-up to release or after it, which inevitably happens with every Call of Duty game as developers mold the experience based on fan feedback.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Treyarch have commented on the report, but they did have the video revealing it taken down, suggesting there may be something to the various claims.

