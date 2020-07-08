Upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Feature Leaks Online

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone feature has leaked online, providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players a taste of what Infinity Ward and Raven Software have cooking for the pair of games. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when the feature will be added to the game, but it's possible it will be implemented alongside the release of Season 5, which is suspected to go down in August. Whatever the case, the feature is already in the games files, suggesting it's nearing release.

The leak comes way of Modern Warzone, who shares a look at the feature and confirms they've seen footage of it in action. Interestingly, Infinity Ward has claimed in the past the feature can't be added to Modern Warfare due to a lack of controller space. In other words, the feature may skip Modern Warfare and release exclusively via Warzone, but there's currently no indication this is the case. It's possible, but it's also possible Infinity Ward has figured out a way around the limitation.

🚨 Breaking 🚨 An “inspect weapon” feature is coming to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone! The AN-94 assault rifle is also coming to #CallOfDuty MW! Not sure on a timeline for their arrivals, but #Season5 is a pretty safe bet! https://t.co/kcjzTPErWt — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 6, 2020

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, the implications, conclusions, and speculation derived from them can sometimes be misleading. Further, nothing here is official, and like everything, it's all subject to change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, both will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

