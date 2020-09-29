Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is now available across all platforms with some big changes to look forward to the next time you hop into a match. More Operators have arrived in the games to give players more playable character options, and with them come some new game modes and the expected array of seasonal challenges and rewards. There’s also a new fast travel system in Warzone that allows players to navigate Verdansk with ease.

Those who stayed up late Monday night got their first glimpse of Season 6 when the update dropped, but for those who didn’t, you can now take part in the new season as well. The full patch notes for the first update of Season 6 can be found below.

To get a better look at everything happening during the season, you can also check out Activision’s insights into what’s new and the roadmap that shows what’s to come in the future.

New maps, new modes, new Operators, and much, much more is headed your way in Season Six, kicking off tonight at 11PM PDT. Get caught up on all of the latest intel here: https://t.co/wQMXWjuyPn pic.twitter.com/bw9hVwpb83 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 28, 2020

Playlist Update:

Modern Warfare: Ground War Gunfight Blueprint Customs Face Off - Station Killstreak Confirmed Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

Warzone: BR Quads BR Trios BR Duos BR Solos Plunder Trios Armored Royale Quads



General Fixes:

C4: Slight delay when performing a quick detonation. A beep will now play when quick detonation is triggered. Also reduced throw initial velocity by 30%

Fix for a bug where, after reviving a teammate in Survival, there will be a 5 second delay before the user is able to use their weapon again

Fix for an issue where players could obtain unlimited Stopping Power rounds

Fix for an issue where the defending player had a long respawn timer after the HQ was taken back and all players were dead while in a Headquarters match

Fix for an issue where it was possible to put a molotov or grenade into a planted bomb causing it to kill the defusing player

Weapons:

Fix for two issues where the player’s watch and/or Heartbeat Sensor would not be entirely visible when using the XRK Chainsaw attachment on the Finn LMG

Fix for a bug where explosive and thermite rounds do not function as intended on the Chronic variant from the Blunt Force II bundle

Fixed an issue where the muzzle selection screen for the Finn LMG was hard to view in the Gunsmith menu

Fixed an issue where the player’s left hand will not properly grip the weapon when the 23.0” Romanian barrel is equipped on the AK

Fixed a few bugs where the prone hipfire viewmodel positioning was not appearing as intended and could disappear in certain circumstances

Origin 12: Reduced very close damage in Warzone

Shotguns: Increased damage of slugs in Warzone

XRK ChainSAW - FiNN LMG: Adding a description in Gunsmith nothing the attachment does not allow for weapon mounting Increased brightness on the Tac Laser attachment



Warzone:

Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side

Fix for an issue where, on occasion, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds

PC: