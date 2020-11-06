Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Making a Big Change to Multiplayer

✖

Infinity Ward and Activision are making a big change to the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare next month. Next week, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release, and it will come with a brand new progression system different than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Dubbed Season Prestige, the new progression system will blend the Prestige System from older Call of Duty titles with the more Seasonal System that has been implemented in newer COD games, like 2019's Modern Warfare. That said, this new progression system is also coming to both Modern Warfare and Warzone, though not at the same time.

While Black Ops Cold War will have this new progression system out of the box when it releases on November 13, it won't come to Modern Warfare and Warzone until December 10. How will this work? Well, according to Infinity Ward, starting with Black Ops Cold War Season One in December, all players will start on this new progression path.

The developer notes players will not lose any content unlocked on the previous path, but it sounds like players will more or less be restarting, which is a tough break for players close to the level they want to be.

As for the new Progression system, you can read more about it here. It's described as a blend of the classic Prestige System and the newer Seasonal System. With it, you can prestige up to four times a season, earning a reward each time until you hit level 200, which will unlock Prestige Master.

At the moment of publishing, fans seem largely divided on this change. It's true many players wanted the Prestige System back, but they wanted it in its classic form, not this hybrid form. For now, it remains to be seen whether it can bridge the gap between new and old while satisfying players in the process, but the mixed response so far suggests Activision has an uphill battle on its hands.

