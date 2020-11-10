Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Report Has COD Fans Worried About the Multiplayer

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War report has COD fans on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC worried about the game's multiplayer. At launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will apparently have eight 6v6 maps after a patch was released last night -- ahead of release -- that added some more 6v6 maps. However, according to a prominent Call of Duty insider, there was originally a lot more planned for launch.

Over on Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson -- who has proven reliable with leaks pertaining to Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and more -- claims that he's really surprised to see that there will only be eight 6v6 maps at launch, because originally the plan was to have 12 to 13 maps. Adding to this, Henderson theorizes that something must have gone wrong.

"I'm really surprised that there's only 8 6v6 maps at launch for Black Ops Cold War," said Henderson. "There was 12 to 13 planned, so something has gone wrong somewhere."

I'm REALLY surprised that there's only 8 6v6 maps at launch for #BlackOpsColdWar. There was 12 to 13 planned, so something has gone wrong somewhere :/ — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) November 10, 2020

Of course, everything here -- the report and the speculation on top of it -- should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. However, given Henderson's track record, many are taking to the report and theory, and some COD fans are now worried that Treyarch and co. had to rush the game's multiplayer just to get it to market.

If there was trouble on this front, you'd assume the pandemic played a sizable role in the disruption, which would explain why the internal expectation was at one point to have several more 6v6 maps.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Treyarch, Activision, etc. -- has commented on this latest report and speculation attached to it. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

