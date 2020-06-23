Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Adds New Operator and More

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has dropped on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, making playlist changes, and most notably, adding a new operator. The game's newest operator is Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, a member of Task Force 141 you will recognize if you played the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Unfortunately, like previous operators, Gaz isn't free, but he is already available.

That said, below you can check out a quick rundown of the new update. There are no patch notes because there's no gameplay changes or bug fixes, but there is more information on Gaz, and how to acquire him, plus the playlists updates.

New Operator - "Kyle Gaz Garrick"

"One of the heroes of the Campaign and a member of Task Force 141, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick is now playable as an Operator in Modern Warfare including Warzone," reads an official description of the character. "The 'Gaz Operator' bundle includes a skin for the Operator plus challenges you can complete to unlock additional skins. You’ll also instant unlock two-weapon blueprints the Fair Brass and the Tanker, and the Hit Sticks, a blueprint of the Kali Sticks. Get Gaz, new Legendary blueprints, and more when you purchase the ‘Gaz Operator’ bundle.

Modern Warfare (Multiplayer):

Boots on the Ground Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Realism Mosh Pit

All or Nothing

Face Off

Stir Crazy (10v10 Mosh Pit)

Warzone:

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder/BM Quads/Duossd

