Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Hints at Hyenas and Other Strange Things Coming to the Game

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but it didn't bring anything very noteworthy to either game. However, it looks like exciting and strange things are on the horizon. According to a new Call of Duty: Warzone datamining leak, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to add some bizarre additions to the battle royale game, including hyenas. Yes, hyenas.

Alongside all the new content for Season 4, a huge slab of new files were added to the game. And since the Thursday when the update went live, dataminers have been combing through these files in search of anything noteworthy or interesting. And one of the first things they found were references -- and some cases, assets -- to hyenas.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why hyenas are now in the game's files, but one theory -- presented by ModernWarzone -- is that the howling heard near the prison and dam aren't wolves like players think, but hyenas. Meanwhile, it sounds like the animal will be part of a new execution as well

A hyena 🐈 has also been added to #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare in the files 😅 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2020

One theory at the moment is that the howling heard at prison and dam, that we all understand now to be wolves, could actually be hyenas... Hyenas are being added as a new execution in #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Just food for thought 🕵️‍♀️ — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 12, 2020

That's not the only weird thing recently found in the game's files. Season 4 also added an interior to stadium and a transit train area underneath the map. Adding to the latter are files about a moving train.

#Season4 has added an interior to stadium, as well as the transit train areas underneath the map. There’s also been coding added to the game for a moving train in #Warzone. #CallOfDuty #ModernWarfare #ModernWarfareUpdate — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 11, 2020

As always, everything should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, the implications of what they unearth are sometimes misleading. That said, one thing is obvious, Infinity Ward is building towards something big in Warzone, and the current rumor is that this "big reveal" will actually be the reveal of Call of Duty 2020.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Call of Duty series click here or see the relevant links below:

