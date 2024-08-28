New Call of Duty: MW3 Update Primarily Features Changes to Zombies

The first new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has gone live following the release of Season 5 Reloaded. This past week, Season 5 Reloaded of MW3 dropped and brought with it a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into at the midway point of S5. Now, Activision has released a subsequent patch that notably contains some key fixes to the Zombies game type that remains ever-popular.

As a whole, the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is one of the smallest that has been seen in all of Season 5. Activision has made one long tweak to the Black Camo cosmetic and has also balanced the Basilisk by fixing one key issue with the weapon. Otherwise, everything else in this patch is aimed at Zombies as Activision has reworked the probabilities of received specific schematics. Two additional bugs have also now been squashed in Zombies, which should make the mode slightly better than before.

You can view the full patch notes for this week’s Call of Duty: MW3 update down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III August 28 Update Patch Notes

Global

Customization

Reverted the look of the Black Camo to its intended appearance.

Multiplayer

Weapons & Attachments

Handguns

Basilisk (MWII) JAK Gunslinger Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing loss of firing ability after canceling the reload animation.



Ranked Play

Removed the duplicate Infantry Vest entry in the Loadout UI.

Zombies

UIX

Bug Fixes Lobby music now respects the Gameplay Music Volume value in Audio Settings. Fixed an issue causing an incorrect count of Crafting Schematics to be displayed.



Gameplay