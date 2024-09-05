Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Get First New Update for September 2024

Activision has released the first new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone to begin September 2024. Over the past week, most Call of Duty fans have been focused on the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Until this point, the Black Ops 6 beta has only been available for those who have pre-ordered the game, but its open beta phase is set to begin in the next day. Despite this, Activision hasn't stopped supporting its current pair of Call of Duty titles with new fixes and balance changes.

As a whole, today's new update for Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone is pretty small. When it comes to the changes tied to Modern Warfare III, Activision has only slightly tweaked the Celship map, Cyber Attack game mode, and further fixed an issue with the BAL-27. On the Warzone side of things, a handful of bugs have been resolved while one change has been made to Bunker Busters. In all likelihood, larger changes for MW3 and Warzone should be happening in the coming weeks, but these slight adjustments are all that players will find today.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone attached below.

Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone September 5th Update Patch Notes

MW3 Multiplayer

Maps

Celship Fixed an issue causing split-screen players to encounter DEV ERROR 12744.



Modes

Cyber Attack Disabled infil sequences on Skidrow and 6 Star to prevent mixed team spawns.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

BAL-27 JAK Deathmarch Conversion Kit Fixed an issue allowing the Weapon to have infinite reserve ammunition.



Launchers

Torque 35 Corrected the alignment of the optic reticle before it is drawn.



Zombies

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing Attachments to be removed from certain Blueprints upon being equipped.

Warzone

GAMEPLAY

Bunker Busters Attempting to use a Bunker Buster within close proximity of an already active one will display an "Airspace is too crowded" message.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing players from using a Deployable Buy Station more than once.

Fixed an issue with Utility Boxes not tracking properly in the Social Warzone Rewards Challenge.