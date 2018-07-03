‘Call of Duty’ Job Listing Could Hint at PlayStation 5, Xbox Launch Timing

Just yesterday we reported that some hefty new details emerged about what’s next for the Call of Duty franchise. Now that it looks like Activision will be making its way back to single-player campaigns for their next entry, it’s time to dig a little deeper and see what other information has leaked courtesy of a recent job posting over at Infinity Ward.

The job post in question is for a Narrative Scripter. Though we know single-player focus will once again be relevant, there was another interesting detail that stood out particularly regarding the next generation of gaming: “Come work with the game industry’s brightest on a new, exciting, unannounced title for multiple next gen platforms.”

Does this mean that the next generation will possibly be rolling out next year? Well, no. Both Sony and Xbox has stated they are actively working on what’s next, but it’s not quite ready yet, however titles have been created for two generations simultaneously in the past to adapt to both present and future models. Most likely, that is the case here, though the possibility of the listing referencing the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro is also a possibility.

As mentioned in our previous story, long-time fans of the franchise will be excited to see this tidbit: “In this hands-on role, you’ll collaborate with scripters, sound designers, writers, and directors to implement voice-over performances in-game across a wide variety of player experiences – from combat to set-pieces.” The return of a campaign is huge since the upcoming Black Ops decided to forgo it entirely in the name of “trying something new.”

Interested in applying? Here’s what else you need to know:

A cinematic ear for dialogue pacing.

A strong desire to bring life to game characters through naturalistic and cinematic implementation of vocal performance.

A strong interest and passion for First Person Shooter (FPS) games

The ability to dissect and discuss level design in recent games.

A broad understanding of both multiplayer and single player game design.

Familiarity with game editor tools such as Radiant, Unreal, Unity or Crytek Editors a plus.

Knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Lua, or similar scripting language.

Self-motivated with excellent problem solving skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Prior internship or game development experience a plus.

As far as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 goes, that entry into the series will be debuting on October 12th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.