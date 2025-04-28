New Xbox Controllers With Major Upgrades Leak Ahead of Reveal

While many are excitedly awaiting the limited-edition DOOM: The Dark Ages Xbox controllers, new reports indicate even more controllers are on the way for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. There is a range of controller designs available for the Xbox consoles, but Microsoft has predominantly used the Xbox Wireless/Wired Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. There have been variations, but these two models have proven the most popular and widespread. If the reports are true, then players will have even more options soon. With more options comes better accessibility, as seen by Xbox’s Backbone and Adaptive Controllers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leaked info comes from a well-known Xbox leaker, eXtas1s. According to the leak, Xbox has filed patents for new controller types. This includes three different types: the Xbox Elite 3, Controller 2, and Controller 3, codenamed Sebile. Each features different designs and features.

👀🔥 BREAKING ☀️



Xbox se encuentra trabajando en TRES prototipos NUEVOS de mando de Xbox.



UNO de ellos el ELITE 3 y otros DOS más con NUEVAS funciones muy PICANTES y una NUEVA PATENTE.



FULL STORY 👉 https://t.co/MNaxLWEjKB pic.twitter.com/Uwi00ss6vW — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) April 28, 2025

The Xbox Elite Controller 3 will reportedly offer players better connection and feedback. It will have adjustable triggers with haptic feedback and will focus on resistance. The Controller 2 leak will contain an LED status bar in the controller, an enhanced Bluetooth connection, and have direct connection with xCloud to mitigate latency.

Finally, Controller 3, under the codename Sebil,e will offer full haptic feedback along with additional vibration to alert players to controller issues. This makes it easier to diagnose bad connections, latency, and more. Sebile will also have a dedicated button to switch between Bluetooth and cloud options.

It remains to be seen if this leak is true. Even if it is, there is no guarantee that all three controllers will hit the market at once, if ever. Microsoft may move forward with some of these designs or may incorporate them into a single product. Xbox players already have a wide range of Xbox controller selections, but more is always better.