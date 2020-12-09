Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Teaser Hints at a New Map

✖

The first new season of Call of Duty since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally upon us! On December 16th, both Black Ops Cold War and the free-to-play Warzone will be getting some significant changes, in addition to fully integrating XP between games. This arrival of Season 1 also seems to be teasing a big overhaul for Warzone, an event that could alter the map for good. A new teaser released by Call of Duty only adds more suspicion to the whole situation.

There have been theories floating around that Warzone will be getting a full map overhaul, thanks to a nuke hitting Verdansk. Other folks have believed that the existing map will simply be altered to fit the aesthetic of Black Ops Cold War. Well, this new teaser seems to be hinting more at the former. If not a total destruction of Verdansk, at least a jump to a new location. Take a look.

Target acquired. Drop imminent. pic.twitter.com/r7PCSQLx9m — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 9, 2020

There is a map being targeted in the video, by either some kind of weapon or a system locking in a location for players to drop. The message attached to the video backs up the idea of big changes as well. "Target acquired. Drop imminent."

In addition to potentially changing Warzone, Season 1 of Call of Duty will be adding a brand new operator, one with a major vendetta against Adler. The CIA operative cost Stitch an eye — and an entire career — during an interrogation, and the former KGB agent is out to get revenge.

Here's the official background story for Season 1:

"Time to settle the score. A trap has been set. A CIA safehouse has been hit. And an old enemy returns to get his revenge. After storming an experimental Nova 6 production site on Rebirth Island, Russell Adler has made a powerful enemy in Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, the ex-KGB leader of the Nova 6 program. And Stitch is looking to settle the score. Now, Adler and his CIA strike team find themselves trapped, and surrounded by enough Nova 6 nerve gas to throw the world off its axis."

Are you excited for Season 1 to arrive? What do you think will happen to the Warzone map? Let us know in the comments!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives on December 16th.