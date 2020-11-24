Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Reveals Why She Loves Call of Duty

✖

The Call of Duty franchise has been around for almost two decades now, and it has brought fans some intense action and fascinating gameplay along with it. Over the franchise's ever-evolving roster of games, it has accumulated a fair share of fans -- including a handful of notable celebrities. Among those is Katie Cassidy, who is best known for playing Laurel Lance/Black Canary in The CW's Arrowverse of shows. In a recent interview with Geek House Show, Cassidy detailed her love for the game, and what exactly got her back into playing it.

“I love Call of Duty!” Cassidy explained. “I love first-person shooter games. I grew up playing video games – I’m a total gamer. I love Mortal Kombat, Sub-Zero… the thumb blaster in Sub-Zero’s fatality is dope...”

“I got back into it because [Call of Duty] had a couch co-op," Cassidy said of her return to gaming. "I think it was Modern Warfare or Black Ops. There was a story mode where you could play couch co-op and, at the time I was married, so my ex-husband and I would play and it was actually quite therapeutic to be able to sit there on a team and play.”

Cassidy is no stranger to acting in video games, previously providing the voice and motion capture for the main character in the PlayStation 4 game Hidden Agenda. As Cassidy revealed, she would be open to returning to that world to voice another video game character.

"I would love that," Cassidy revealed. "I would honestly be so excited, I’d total fangirl over it.”

In the meantime, fans are waiting to see what's in store for Cassidy's future in the Arrowverse, with a Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot airing during Arrow's final season earlier this year. While the series' fate has yet to be confirmed by The CW, Cassidy has remained optimistic about its chances.

“I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series],” Cassidy, said in an interview back in April. “If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it... [Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary. I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I’m just excited to jump into it.”

The latest Call of Duty installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.