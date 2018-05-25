Duo Behind Call of Duty Swatting Incident Indicted on Federal Charges

Last year we reported the tragic news of an innocent man being shot, and killed, due to a swatting prank gone horribly, horribly wrong. The incident occurred when two boys got into a fight during a Call of Duty match, which went from an average heated argument to deadly in a blink of an eye and a stranger was caught in the crossfire. Today, the two that spurred the argument are being held accountable.

The 29-page indictment has officially been unsealed this week, revealing what charges the pair faced. Case Viner (18) is currently facing charges of conspiracy to make a false report, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. His counterpart, Shane Gaskill (19), is currently facing similar charges.

Earlier this year, 25 year old Tyler Barriss was charged for state-level manslaughter and quickly became notorious for his unapologetic attitude. At one point, he even called himself an “eGod” and for anyone who talks ill of him would be his next victim of swatting (seen here).

According to Variety, below are the consequences faced if successfully convicted:

Making a false/hoax report to emergency services resulting in death of another: Up to life in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Cyberstalking resulting in death of another: Up to life and a fine up to $250,000.

Threatening to kill a person or damage property by fire: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Making a threat in interstate communications: Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Wire fraud: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Conspiracy to make a false report: Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Obstruction of justice: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Conspiracy to obstruct justice: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

For those that may not be aware of what swatting is, as mentioned in our earlier post:

“Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?”