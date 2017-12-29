Police Release 911 Call Audio In Call Of Duty Swatting Case

Earlier today we reported the tragic news of an innocent man being shot, and killed, due to a swatting prank gone horribly, horribly wrong. The incident occurred when two kids got into a fight during a Call of Duty match, which went from an average heated argument to deadly in a blink of an eye and a stranger was caught in the crossfire.

As more information develops, the Witchita Police Station has revealed the 911 call that set off this chain of events, which can be heard in the video below:

When the police showed up at the Wichita address provided, at the home of a man that had nothing to do with the gaming feud, the situation escalated quickly. The police were told in the false report that someone had been shot in the head and was holding the family hostage. That story was completely fabricated in the name of this sick prank, but it was enough to set the police on edge. When the force raided the home, they immediate shot, and killed, the man that opened the door. It was later revealed that there were no bodies, no hostages, and that the story reported to the police with the initial prank was completely false. Unfortunately for one man’s family, one child’s stupid prank completely destroyed an unsuspecting family’s entire life.



“Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time, and we hope justice is swiftly served.