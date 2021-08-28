Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature Has Been Removed

✖

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha has confirmed that a fan-favorite feature has been removed, at least for some players. COD fans around the world finally got their hands on the latest installment this week, courtesy of a new Alpha. It will be a few weeks before even more players go hands-on with the Open Beta. That said, in the meanwhile, we are learning a metric ton about the game, or at least its multiplayer.

For example, we now know that Call of Duty: Vanguard does not have a FOV (field-of-view) slider on console, which is to say, the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X version don't have a FOV slider. As you will know, while a FOV slider is a standard affair on PC, it's a feature many console players never get, however, this changed, at least for Call of Duty, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

When Black Ops Cold War introduced a FOV slider, it was met with lots of praise. And thus many suspected Activision and co. would bring the feature forward. This is a reasonable assumption, but unfortunately, it's a wrong one.

Of course, it's possible a FOV slider on console will be introduced between now and the full release of the game. That said, if this is the plan, nobody at Sledgehammer Games or Activision has relayed as much.

I'm here on console playing like i was using a 12X scope pic.twitter.com/OwU0HkLLum — Vengeance✘ (@TheSunV61821798) August 27, 2021

One of the biggest talking points around a FOV slider on console is how without one PC players have an advantage, leaving console players with one of two options: suck it up or turn off cross-platform play.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release worldwide on November 5, 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS4, and PS5. For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including the latest on Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare, and COD Mobile -- click here.