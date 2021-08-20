Call of Duty: Vanguard Fans Slam Controversial Multiplayer Features

Call of Duty fans, or at least some COD fans, aren't happy about some newly confirmed Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer features. This week, Activision finally revealed Call of Duty 2021, aka Call of Duty Vanguard, which is taking players back to World War II. And so far, the COD community has been fairly receptive to the latest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series. However, there are a few points of contention.

Over on Twitter, Call of Duty source ModernWarzone recently provided a rundown of some features being brought to the table by developer Sledgehammer Games, including some new features like a calibre system and destructible environments, both of which players are looking forward to seeing implemented. On the other hand, word of mounting and blind firing over cover has many COD fans worried and even frustrated.

One of the biggest complaints lodged against 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was how much camping there was in multiplayer. Facilitating much of this camping was mounting, and thus it should come as no surprise players aren't looking forward to the return of the gameplay mechanic, even if it's been fine tweaked.

Players are also worried that blind firing could be another tool in the belt of campers. Meanwhile, there are also concerns about camo challenges related to blind firing, which would obviously be very challenging.