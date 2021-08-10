Call of Duty Leaker Shares Good News About Modern Warfare 2

✖

A prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker has shared new information on COD 2022, which is reportedly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward's follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. Unfortunately, the update doesn't divulge much, especially details of the finer variety, but it does share some good news and enough to have fans of the long-running first-person shooter series excited.

The report comes the way of MW2 OG, who took to Twitter and shared that Infinity Ward is, internally, feeling very good about the game and that development is farther ahead than project, which may play into the reason why the team is feeling great about the title. To this end, the leaker teases that it "should be in a good state once it's time to release."

Adding to this, the report claims that Infinity Ward has taken to heart some of the criticism lodged against 2019's Modern Warfare and has made changes and tweaks in hope of addressing these various criticisms. In other words, if you were expecting 2019's Modern Warfare with an MW2 skin, perhaps you're about to be in for a surprise.

That all said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that everything here remains not only information of the unofficial variety, but subject to change. And in game development, things change all the time.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Activision and Infinity Ward -- have provided any type of comment or statement on any of this. Activision and its studios maintain a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to information of the speculative and unofficial variety, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. We will also be sure to update the story if MW2 OG provides any more information.

