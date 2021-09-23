Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Major Changes Following Beta Feedback

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is over, and now developer Sledgehammer Games has announced some of the changes it’s already working on based on feedback. To this end, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed improvements to spawns are coming, which is something fans were demanding throughout the beta. Meanwhile, and on a more disappointing note, open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy are being fixed, which means the best trash talking Call of Duty has seen since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming to an end.

“We hope you enjoyed your time in Vanguard and the innovations we’ve brought to Multiplayer,” said Sledgehammer Games. “Over the course of the Beta, we were able to collect a great deal of community feedback. All of the official reports, gameplay clips, and messages have assisted our developers in squashing bugs, improving features, and refining the maps and modes for launch. Here’s a shortlist of things that have either already been fixed for launch or issues we’re currently working on, thanks to your feedback: nerfing the sun, cracking down on Red Star raves, removing dognados, tuning spawns to avoid Hotel Royal’s murder kitchen, [and] closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy.”

Sledgehammer Game continued:

“In all seriousness, we are fixing those things. We’re also taking a thorough pass at weapon balancing, audio mixing, and visibility. But we’ll share more on that later. As a reminder, Beta was just a sample of the overall Call of Duty: Vanguard experience. You can expect more maps, modes, and weapons in Vanguard on November 5. Vanguard will also include an exciting Campaign set against four major theaters of war and a franchise-first, universe-expanding, Zombies crossover – crafted by our wonderful friends at Treyarch. With that, we want to give one last thank you to all of our players! We can’t wait to share more Vanguard with you all. More to come!”

For now, Sledgehammer Games hasn’t provided any additional details on some of these changes, but one thing is clear: it’s listening, which wasn’t always true for developers on past games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release worldwide on November 5 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it and all things Call of Duty, click here.