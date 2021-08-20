Call of Duty: Vanguard File Sizes Revealed

✖

With Call of Duty: Vanguard now revealed, Call of Duty players now know they’ll be able to experience Sledgehammer Games’ newest take on World War II combat in November. Before then, however, you’re going to have to make some room for the new game on whatever platform you’ll be playing it on, and when it comes to Call of Duty games, that’s usually no small feat given their size. The file sizes for Vanguard have been revealed ahead of time, too, and while they’re not small, they’re not openly outrageous like some of the sizes we’ve seen in the past.

We once again have the Microsoft Store to thank for the Vanguard file sizes after the retailer shared listings for different versions of the game. According to those listings, the Xbox One version of the game will take up approximately 75GB on the console while the Xbox Series X|S versions will take up a bit more room at 95GB.

Rise On Every Front. #Vanguard arrives on November 5th. Critical intel below👇 pic.twitter.com/Q9NnaFyC1O — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

The 95GB size is to be expected for a Call of Duty game by now, so all things considered, that’s not too bad. It’s still quite a bit of space for those who might not have a lot of space to work with already, but if you’re coming from one Call of Duty game to another, one would imagine you’d be able to free up some space by getting rid of Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare if you still have those on your consoles by November.

Keep in mind, however, that these are only approximate file sizes, and that’s truer than ever with the way Call of Duty content is now managed whenever it’s downloaded. A listing for Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition for the Xbox One includes a bundle of the game, a last-gen and current-gen beta, and five content packs filled with unknown contents. This listing has the game at 175GB instead.

Thankfully, people should be able to again pick and choose what content from the game they want to download and what they want to save for another day. Both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War let players do that by deleting things like the Campaign or Zombies files after they were finished with them to free up space, so we’ll likely see similar benefits offered to Vanguard players.

There’s also Warzone to consider, a game which people will probably be keeping around when Vanguard releases since it’s getting new content and a new map, too. All that goes to say that even though these file sizes don’t look too bad, expect them to only grow larger.