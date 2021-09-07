Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

✖

Sledgehammer Games and Activision delivered on their promise of more Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay on Tuesday by revealing the best look yet at the game’s Multiplayer component. The trailer showed off different aspects of the World War II gameplay including settings and weapons befitting of the time period as well as new features like destructible environments that provide new avenues of attack. The game’s beta is starting soon, too, so it won’t be much longer now until players are able to go hands-on with this experience themselves.

The Multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard can be seen below for those who might’ve missed it whenever it was initially revealed this week. It’s more cinematic in nature as opposed to a straight up gameplay trailer since pretty much all of its moments look like scripted encounters, but it does show a decent amount of gameplay. If nothing else, you get to see plenty of the Operators, weapons, maps, and even some Killstreaks that’ll be in the new Call of Duty game.

Become the original Special Forces in #Vanguard’s intense, adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. ➡️ 20 maps at launch

➡️ Advanced weapon customization

➡️ New social & pacing options

➡️ New Champion Hill mode

➡️ New Perks, Killstreaks, Equipment & Upgrades

➡️ And much more... pic.twitter.com/wpZ0OJqNu6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

For those who haven’t been keeping up with all of the features advertised for Vanguard in the buildup to its release, the game’s creators shared a couple of follow-up featurettes focusing on different parts of the game’s Multiplayer aspect. The Gunsmith feature is of course returning once more to allow people to customize their weapons in different ways, but one of the more notable changes that’s being made in Vanguard is the new, destructible environments.

These environments, as illustrated by the video below and some of the scenes from the trailer above, allow players to shoot out things like shutters on windows to provide new lines of sight. You can still get kills through walls and other structures even if they can’t be obliterated, but it’s easy enough to see which types of objects are destructible and which aren’t.

🤯 New Weapon and Tactical Systems ➡️ New Caliber System

➡️ Multiple choices in create a class

➡️ 10 attachments per weapon (10!)

➡️ 3 Perks, with modifications!

➡️ Suppression & other new tactics

➡️ SO MANY OPTIONS! pic.twitter.com/VArggOzYKx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta will be starting up soon to give people their first hands-on time with the game. In the meantime, you can check out our impressions on Vanguard, specifically where the game’s new Patrol mode is concerned.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to release on November 5th.