Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Exclusive Benefits for PS4 and PS5 Players

Call of Duty: Vanguard players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have already started benefitting from the console company’s partnership with Activision, and when the game launches in November, PlayStation users will get even more from the deal. PlayStation announced some of the exclusives its Vanguard players can look forward to including Seasonal Combat Packs which grant players things like Operator skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more. Experience boosts will also be given out to give PlayStation players a head start when leveling up in Vanguard.

The PlayStation exclusives were detailed shortly after the roadmap for Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone went live this week alongside other details. The first benefit PlayStation players can expect is the opportunity to skip additional tiers in the battle pass. The Battle Pass Bundle already comes with 20 skips, and if you’re on PlayStation, you’ll get an extra five for a total of 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific kicks off December 3. #Vanguard pre-download also available starting today. Full details: https://t.co/yinRGYbVZK pic.twitter.com/9YNrBZ74Ei — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 29, 2021

Beyond that, the Combat Packs are the next notable exclusive to look forward to.

“In addition to the extra tier skips PlayStation players receive by purchasing the Battle Pass bundle, there are additional benefits,” a preview of Vanguard’s PlayStation exclusives said. “Exclusive to PlayStation Plus members, players will get a free in-game bundle to celebrate Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. This pack will include a new Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, and much more. A new free bundle will be available during each Call of Duty: Vanguard season.”

Another PlayStation exclusive that’s been a point of contention in other Call of Duty games is the addition of two extra loadout slots. Those will be accompanied by XP boosts that’ll be available at different intervals, though the latter shouldn’t be quite so problematic for other platforms’ users since Call of Duty games tend to offer XP bonuses pretty regularly.

“Also, in the spirit of teamwork, PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP,” the post said. “Additionally, PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events, lasting 24 hours in duration each. Finally, to make sure you’re ready for whatever your enemies throw at you, PlayStation players get an additional two loadout slots.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on November 5th.