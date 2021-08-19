Call of Duty: Vanguard - How to Get Early Access to the Open Beta

After months and months of rumors and speculation, the brand new Call of Duty game has officially been revealed. Through an in-game Warzone event on Thursday afternoon, the studios behind the popular first-person-shooter franchise confirmed that the 2021 edition of the series is Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be taking the fight back to World War II. Players and fans have been expecting the new title for some time, but things are now official, and we know when we will be able to get our hands on Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5th, but an open beta was confirmed for the game on Thursday. Like past Call of Duty titles, there isn't going to be a complicated process to gain access to the beta, which is nice for players everywhere. All you'll need to do is pre-order any edition of the game and you'll be able to participate in the beta. It's that simple.

No matter which edition of #Vanguard you pre-order, you're getting early Open Beta access so get the squad together! ➡️ https://t.co/sFwRxZrIOB pic.twitter.com/yqfHA9ofjW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

There's no word on when the beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard will actually go live, but sometime in early or mid-October seems likely, based on when betas have been made available for past Call of Duty titles. There will be more information from Sledgehammer, the studio behind Vanguard, as the release of the beta gets closer.

If you're wanting to try out the game without paying for the entire pre-order, heading into a store like GameStop will be your best bet, since you only need to put $5 down in order to reserve a copy of any standard pre-order. If you know you're going to be getting the game no matter what, and just want to try it out early, you can go ahead and pay for it entirely on your system.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will be made available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 before making its way to Xbox and PC. Recent Call of Duty titles have had exclusive windows for PlayStation when it comes to things like open betas. Vanguard will be no exception.

In addition to early beta access, a pre-order of Vanguard gets you an exclusive weapons blueprint for Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Are you looking forward to checking out Call of Duty: Vanguard? Let us know in the comments!