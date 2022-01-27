Call of Duty: Vanguard January 27 Update Makes Nearly 30 Changes to the Game

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and according to the official patch notes of the update, it makes nearly 30 changes to the game, though none of them are supremely consequential. That said, the changes will not only impact multiplayer players, but zombies players as well. Meanwhile, those who only play the campaign have no need to check out the patch notes.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is on any given platform, which means it’s unclear how long the download will take on various Internet speeds. The patch notes aren’t slim, but there’s nothing major, so the file size should be on the smaller side.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes:

MULTIPLAYER

Spawns

Paradise Spawns on Paradise have been adjusted to address community feedback after players reported spawning next to enemies Fixed a spawn resulting in the player falling through the map Added invisible collision to prevent spawn trapping from one spawn point to the other



Perks

Fortified Fortified now adds protection from the following: Mortar Barrage Warmachine Flamenaut Explosions Ammo Box Explosions Gammon Bombs Satchel Charges Fortified no longer protects against the following: Goliath Glide Bomb Bombing Run Fire Bombing Run Direct hits from launchers



Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded now protects against dogs

Weapons & Attachments

“Summoning” reticle from Graveyard Shift Bundle is now visible in Gunsmith

Fixed a bug resulting in Subsonic unintentionally disabling Ghost

Fixed a bug where weapon icons were showing up on interactable objects such as doors

UI/VFX

Fixed a bug that resulted in the player appearing to be on fire, even when no damage was being dealt

Private Match

Addressed an issue in Control where the match would end prematurely when a Codcaster disconnected



ZOMBIES

Artifacts

Addressed an issue where Ring of Fire Tier II dealt inconsistent damage

An upgraded Ring of Fire’s damage no longer causes damage to zombies above or below the placed ring

Ring of Fire’s damage now scales correctly per level

Addressed an issue where kills with Artifacts would charge the Artifact for an additional use

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.