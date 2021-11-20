Call of Duty: Vanguard Makes Secret Changes to Game Overnight

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update was released last night but because it didn’t require a download from players, it has gone under the radar, but it did make changes to the latest COD game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you noticed a change to the Ship Haus 24/7 playlist, it’s because Sledgehammer Games has tweaked the number of players per team in the playlist. With the update, players per team in Blitz have been dropped from eight to seven. Meanwhile, Assault is now six rather than seven and Tactical is now four rather than six. If any other changes were made overnight, they haven’t been discovered.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why Sledgehammer Games made these changes, and for now, it also remains to be seen just how much this will change the meta of the playlist. The changes for Blitz and Assault aren’t very notable, but Tactical dropping from six to four sounds like it will be fairly substantial.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In other words, if Sledgehammer Games provides any type of insight into why these changes were made, they will be added to the story.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest COD game and the series in general — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

