Call of Duty Leaker Drops New Modern Warfare 2 Teases

According to various reports, Call of Duty 2022 is a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, or, more specifically, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it’s what various Call of Duty insiders and leakers have been saying for months and months. When we will officially hear about the game, remains to be seen, but we do have new tidbits on the title and its development, courtesy of a Call of Duty insider and leaker that goes by “Ralph” over on Twitter.

According to one source that spoke to the leaker, “everyone at Infinity Ward (the developer on the project) is putting immense effort into developing and producing something special and state of the art.” In other words, Infinity Ward is trying to raise the bar with the release, which the series needs. Call of Duty: Vanguard seemingly failing to create the buzz of previous installments may indicate the series may be heading towards a decline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, “immense effort” often comes at immense costs. In this instance, it sounds like the team is overworking itself, which is common in the game dev industry.

“Our Achilles heel is what the title sets out to accomplish; it’s ambition costing those tribulations – planning-to-crunch has developed into studio standard, working 7-14 hour shifts daily,” said a developer on the game while speaking to Ralph. “I’ve spotted some folks sleeping at the studio.”

Themes;



⁃ Rule of Law v Law of Criminals



⁃ Amorality v Morality v Immorality



⁃ Revenge



⁃ Containment v Eradication of Crime



⁃ Sacrifice & Perseverance



⁃ Duality



⁃ Insanity/Madness



⁃ Transformation



⁃ Hypocrisy of Western Imperialism — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 14, 2021

As you can see, all of these details are vague, which leaks almost always are. And of course, everything that is here, including the tweet, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Of course, Infinity Ward and Activision could squash all speculation with a comment on the validity of this information. We don’t expect this to happen though. If it does, the story will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you want to see from a potential reboot of MW2?