New Call of Duty Report Has Bad News for Modern Warfare 2 Fans

For a couple of years, there have been rumors that a remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been in development. In fact, some rumors have suggested that work on the remaster is complete and just waiting to be released. Yet, so far, this hasn’t happened, and according to the latest rumor, it’s not going to happen because the project has been thrown away.

Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty leaker Ralph relayed word that the project has been cancelled. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t go into details on why this has happened or what exactly it means for the work that has been done. Whatever the case, for now, if this rumor is accurate, Call of Duty players won’t be revisiting the multiplayer of what many COD fans consider the greatest Call of Duty game of all time.

Luckily for these fans, Call of Duty 2022 rumors claim that next year’s installment will be a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which rebooted Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The current expectation is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will pick up where the 2019 game left off and reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the process.

That said, for now, these are all just rumors, which means they should be taken with a grain of salt. As for this newest rumor and its source, the jury is still out on whether or not they are reliable. Ralph, as they go by on Twitter, is a new leaker on the scene who has been amassing notoriety after a few claims they made about next year’s installment were collaborated by some prominent Call of Duty insiders and leakers.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven’t addressed this latest report, and considering they never address report, rumors, and leaks — including the previous ones about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered — we don’t expect this to change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.