Call of Duty: Vanguard Removed From PlayStation Store Featured Section

Last year, PlayStation removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. This year, it’s removed Call of Duty: Vanguard from the featured section of the digital storefront. When Cyberpunk 2077 was removed it was due to the quality of the game. This time, this isn’t the case. Vanguard’s removal from the featured section of the digital storefront has nothing to do with its quality, and right now, the game can still be purchased on the PlayStation Store, and this won’t change.

So, why has it been seemingly yanked from the featured section of the storefront? Well, PlayStation doesn’t say, but it likely has to do with the current situation at Activision and the turmoil surrounding its CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been called to step down by investors, partners, employees, and much of the industry over reports of repugnant behavior. One of the aforementioned partners, according to a report, is said to be PlayStation.

“We outreached to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article,” reads an alleged email from Jim Ryan to everyone at the company. “We do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation.”

Not long after this alleged email made the rounds, Call of Duty: Vanguard was yanked from the top of the PlayStation Store, a spot it likely had due to PlayStation and Activision’s relationship. As you may know, PlayStation has been the official partner platform for Call of Duty since the PS4 generation, which means PlayStation is emphasized in all of the game’s marketing and PlayStation gives the game boosts in promotion in return. That said, it sounds like this partnership may be in danger of coming to an end.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that PlayStation's CEO sent a note to Activision Blizzard about how they plan to address their internal situation.



PlayStation appears to have removed Vanguard from the featured section on their site.



As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but right now, it seems like nothing more will come of this.