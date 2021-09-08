Call of Duty: Vanguard Confirms Two World at War Maps Are Returning

✖

When Call of Duty: Vanguard releases later this year, the game will bring back the Castle and Dome maps from Call of Duty: World at War. The news was revealed in a new blog post from developer Sledgehammer Games, and should be welcome news for longtime fans of the series. These are two maps that haven't appeared in a Call of Duty game in quite some time, and they'll be getting a number of changes from their initial appearance in World at War. Notably, players can expect to see reactive environments, offering a significant difference from the maps that debuted back in 2008.

"There will be maps coming to the full game that are love letters to those who enjoyed Call of Duty: World at War. Returning from that era are Castle and Dome, which will receive changes through reactive environments. Castle, in its Vanguard form, will see all its iconic shoji screens become destructible," the blog reads.

When Vanguard launches, players can expect to see a total of 20 maps. It's an impressive number, and it should give the game a significant amount of variety! Call of Duty games have made a habit of bringing back classic maps, and some fans would no doubt prefer to see wholly original content. However, the new features should give fans a strong incentive to revisit them.

We're still a few months away from Call of Duty: Vanguard's release, but the next entry in the series is looking promising thus far! This weekend, PlayStation owners that have pre-ordered the game will have the opportunity to check out Vanguard's beta to see how things are developing for themselves. Unfortunately, Castle and Dome will not be available during the beta, so fans will just have to wait to experience them again a little bit longer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release November 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard? What do you think of these maps returning? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!