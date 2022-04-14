Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Is Finally Adding Round-Based Zombies

After over six months of waiting, an update on round-based zombies for Call of Duty: Vanguard has been given by Treyarch. For those who aren’t familiar with the game but know the expectations that come with Call of Duty Zombies, they’ll know that the mode is based around players starting with little money and a handgun and trying to survive endless hordes of the undead. There is a small break in-between rounds that allows players to quickly rebuild defenses, buy new equipment, and unlock new parts of the map, but other than that, it’s non-stop chaos. Call of Duty: Vanguard was a bit different and instead featured recycled multiplayer maps with small objectives, something that suggested the game was rushed and upset a lot of fans.

In a new blog post, Call of Duty: Vanguard zombies developer Treyarch confirmed that it would be adding round-based zombies in 2022. No exact time window was given for the new version of the mode, but Treyarch was clear it will take some time. It’s not as simple as just adding rounds, it means adding door buys, programming AI in specific ways for spawns and pathing, and so much more. It will likely be a while before it happens, but it is happening. Hopefully, it launches well before Infinity Ward’s new Call of Duty game launches sometime this fall, otherwise fans may completely abandon ship on the Vanguard zombies experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nonetheless, it looks like Call of Duty fans can rejoice that the classic zombies experience is making its return. It’s likely that Infinity Ward’s new game – expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – will not have a zombies mode. The new Call of Duty is rumored to have a mode called DMZ, which will continue the story of the game and fill the void of something like Specs Ops. As of right now, not much else is known, but it doesn’t seem like a zombies mode is in play for the new entry, meaning fans will have to stick with Vanguard to kill the undead for the foreseeable future.

Are you excited for round-based zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.