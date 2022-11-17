Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Guide: How to Unlock the M13B in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a new weapon known as the M13B which you can unlock by completing a special challenge within the game's new mode, DMZ. The Call of Duty franchise lives or dies by its weapons, this is not news to anyone with even passing knowledge of the series. Many people spend an extensive amount of time trying to build the best loadout for multiplayer and battle royale, some have even built careers off of sharing the best loadouts and figuring out "the meta". It's crucial and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has made it so you have to work to earn a brand new gun in the game.

So, how do you earn the game's new assault rifle, the M13B? Well, it's not that hard. First, you'll have to load into DMZ which is a mode within Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It's a bit like Escape from Tarkov, so you don't have to worry about being the last man standing, you can extract pretty much whenever you want. However, there are no respawns unless you have a squad that can get you back. Once you're in, you'll need to search for a gas mask. They're not terribly hard to find, but you should have luck finding them on the train that passes through, in key locations like strongholds, and so on. Once you have that, open your map and find the big yellow circle with a red hazard/radioactive symbol in the center of it. Make your way there and once you're in the circle, begin looking for a chemist wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. If you kill him, he will drop the M13B. It's important to note that only the person who picks it up gets to keep it, so if you have a party of people, you'll need to do this multiple times for everyone to have it.

If you can, make sure you have a large backpack as you can store a third weapon in it without having to leave behind your other weapons. If not, just drop the weapon you value the least. From here, open your map, look for the extraction symbols (they look like a blue person going through a door on the map), head there, and exfil. Once you've done that, you'll have unlocked the weapon. Now, there's a chance that you won't be able to find the chemist because he may have already been killed. If that happens, simply try again by taking the gas mask you extracted with, and immediately run to the radioactive area in a new lobby.

