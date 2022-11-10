Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Makes Big Changes to Loadouts





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is going to make massive changes to how loadouts work. In Call of Duty, your loadout is quite literally the most important thing to your success. Your weapons, perks, and other gear determine how much you'll be able to hold your own and given the games update on a frequent basis, the quality of certain items changes extremely regularly. What may be the best gun in the game one day may be the worst gun the next day. It's hard to keep up and people can still have fun if they use whatever they wish, but there's certainly a benefit to trying to maintain the best loadout.

Well, that may not be as relevant with Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As revealed on the Call of Duty blog, purchased loadouts will no longer feature your entire class with multiple guns, perks, grenades, and so on. Those who go to the shop to purchase one will only get access to their primary weapon and that's it. However, you can earn proper loadouts in multiple ways doing some other activities. Loadouts will drop during the middle of the game at random, but they're not assigned to players like in the last game. Anyone can grab these, meaning you're not necessarily guaranteed a loadout. Those who clear out Strongholds and Black Sites will also have the opportunity to earn their loadout near the start of the game. This could make it a bit more balanced and mean it won't be a race to collect a ton of money to have a overpowered kit, but it remains to be seen.

Fans on social media don't seem to be in love with this change at the moment, but perhaps it will be better in execution. Of course, if it does go poorly, it doesn't seem out of the question that Infinity Ward or Raven will make changes to it. Either way, we'll have to wait and see what comes of it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16th, 2022.