Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive File Size Will Dominate Your Hard Drive

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will take up a healthy chunk of your hard drive at launch, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. For whatever reason, Call of Duty has become notorious for eating up hard drive space for the last number of years. Although these are large games filled with content from a big campaign, a meaty multiplayer, and co-op modes, many have questioned why these shooters take up more space than huge games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V. For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released just a few weeks ago and already takes up 123.5 GBs on Xbox Series X... and the big season one update hasn't even released yet. It's pretty wild, but it doesn't look like that chaos will stop.

Next week, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will release and according to Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, it looks like it will take up at least 115 GBs on Xbox. Yes, you read that right. That means, if you have both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II installed on Xbox, it will take up roughly 238.5 GBs. The Xbox Series X has a 1TB SSD, though some of that is reserved for things like the operating system. You'll lose over 20% of your storage space to just Call of Duty! It's a bit absurd, but Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will include a massive map, battle royale, and a new mode called DMZ.

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 (Release Date: November 14; Size: 115.62 GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/Gaw70shpTc — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 10, 2022

Whether or not it's actually worth all of that space remains to be seen, but Activision is loading the free-to-play game up with quite a bit of content. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to be the platform for the free-to-play version of Call of Duty for years to come. One can imagine it will probably only grow in size over time as it gets updated with new maps, modes, and other content.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 releases on November 16th, 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.