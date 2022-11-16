Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Proximity Chat Videos Take Over the Internet

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's proximity chat is sure to be the best feature added to this new iteration of the free-to-play battle royale based on the videos going around. Call of Duty is an extremely competitive game and it has its roots in a community-driven multiplayer. During the "golden age" of Call of Duty on Xbox 360 and PS3, players would have to go into game chat and talk to other players. This resulted in a lot of toxicity that people are now oddly nostalgic for. It was toxic, but some found it fun to trash talk other people. The rise of cross-play meant many have been using game chat once again to talk, resulting in a bit of a return to that old-school feel in Call of Duty lobbies.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 adds proximity chat, which means players who are close to you can hear you regardless of if they're in your squad. So, if you're in a house and there are enemies also in it, you'll be able to hear each other. On paper, this is probably meant to make sure you're very careful with how you communicate with your allies so your enemies don't know what you're planning or know where you are. However, streamers are using it for total chaos. In one clip, CouRageJD and TimTheTatman lure a player to come join their squad, only to execute him once they get his guard down. It seems like it will be good for trolling, but also maybe some psychological warfare.

Warzone Proximity Chat is WILD pic.twitter.com/8i8pOqv0ou — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) November 16, 2022

Warzone 2.0 Proximity Chat started exactly how you thought it would... @Symfuhny 🤣



Can't wait to see how many funny moments this creates! pic.twitter.com/dFqYcq1Xtp — Liam | Wolves 🐺 (@LiamTWiiN) November 16, 2022

Although some players will likely just use it to snuff out other players, you could create some really unique situations that weren't previously possible. You could call out to an enemy squad and create an alliance Hunger Games-style, ask those in the final circle to throw down their weapons and engage in a fist fight until it's one squad standing, and so on. There are a lot of possibilities and it will surely make the game a bit more dynamic.

What do you think of the proximity chat in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.