Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals Best New Season 4 Weapon

Twitch star Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff is one of the most highly-regarded voices in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. For the most part, Nickmercs solely streams Warzone on Twitch which means that he's always trying out new weapons, loadouts, and other gear to see what might be best in the battle royale shooter at any given moment. And when it comes to this current fourth season of Warzone, Nickmercs has now revealed which loadout he's currently rocking in the game.

One of the newer guns that has made its way into Call of Duty: Warzone is that of the OTs 9. This weapon is an SMG and since it is new, Nickmercs has been putting in a lot of time with the gun lately to see how it operates. After a long period of using the OTs 9 consistently, Nickmercs has found himself falling in love with it due to how quickly it can fire while still having minimal recoil.

Of course, to perfectly take advantage of any weapon in Warzone, you'll have to optimize it with the attachments you use. For Nickmercs, he believes that he has found the best setup for the OTs 9 if you want to really melt foes within Verdanks. The attachments you'll want to equip include a Sound Suppressor muzzle, 8.1" Task Force barrel, KGB Skeletal Stock, Bruiser Grip underbarrel, and then use Spetsnaz 40 Round ammunition. By no means is this the only list of attachments that you can use with the OTs 9, but it's the one that Nickmercs has found the most success with.

Even if you're not the best at Warzone, if you give this specific weapon a whirl in the game with all of the attachments that Nickmercs has suggested, there's a decent chance that you'll find some success. After all, given how often Nickmercs plays Call of Duty: Warzone, he definitely knows what he's talking about whenever he makes a new recommendation of this sort.

Are you going to give the OTs 9 a shot for yourself if you haven't already been using it? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

