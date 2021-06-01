Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Pistol

✖

There’s a new Call of Duty weapon called the “AMP63” available now in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone following a recent update, and all players have to do to add it to their collections is knock out a few challenges. These tasks follow suit with previous challenges and require players to use pistols to unlock the new weapon, though players aren’t just restricted to multiplayer modes since there are Zombies challenges, too.

Activision previewed the weapon prior to its arrival when it teased everything which was coming in the current season. The AMP63 puts out a lot of damage in a short amount of time since it’s full-auto, but it’s still a pistol, so you’ll have to get in close to make the best use of it. The image below shared by Activision this week showed what the weapon would look like in-game.

It's here! The new AMP63 pistol is now available via in-game challenge and Store bundle. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/jzDOb3lMgB — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 1, 2021

“The Secondary category gets even deeper later in Season Three thanks to the AMP63 pistol,” Activision said about the weapon previously. “Slotting in as the fourth sidearm in Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal, this personal defense weapon is a cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG. Expect this weapon to output high amounts of damage in a short period of time thanks to its full-auto nature, which makes it highly effective in close quarters.”

For those who want to add the weapon to their collections, you have to complete the challenges below outlined by Call of Duty YouTuber PrestigeIsKey. Eliminate five enemies in 20 different completed multiplayer matches while using a pistol or get 400 critical-hit kills in Zombies using pistols and you’ll get the weapon. It’s worth noting that the multiplayer challenge specifies the games must be completed, so don’t skip out early or else you won’t get credit for the challenge.

New AMP63 is live and ready to be unlocked in #BlackOpsColdWar MP: Using a Pistol, Eliminate 5 enemies in 20 different completed matches Zombies: Using Pistols, get 400 Critical kills pic.twitter.com/78VmTnwgXF — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) June 1, 2021

Will this weapon be busted like some of the other past pistols? Time will tell, but the Call of Duty community will decide quickly if that’s the case after more people have unlocked the weapon. If you see a flurry of clips being posted online by people abusing the AMP63 weapon, that’s your sign to use it before it gets nerfed.