Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is live alongside patch notes, which reveal that a new weapon has been added to not just Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone as well. More specifically, with the new update, the CARV.2 Tactical Rifle has been added. As always, it can be purchased via the in-game store and via bundle, but it can also be unlocked via in-game challenges in both multiplayer and zombies.

"Packed with impressive firepower, solid recoil control, and a large ammo pool to pull from, this burst-fire tactical rifle can be deadly in both mid-range engagements and long-range combat," reads an official blurb about the gun.

Beyond this, the update doesn't do much of note. The patch notes reveal additions and changes to zombies and multiplayer, but nothing of extreme consequence.

Below, you can check out the update's patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of Activision:

GLOBAL

Weapons

* CARV.2 Tactical Rifle

* CARV.2 now available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies, or via Store bundle.

Stability

* Fixed various stability issues related to tracer rounds.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

* Prop Hunt

* Available via the Party Games playlist collection, now with Yamantau and Diesel added to map rotation.

* Updated the mode description text to call out the correct time between Prop whistles.

* Gun Game

* Available via the Party Games playlist collection and added to Quick Play.

* Sticks and Stones

* Available via the Party Games playlist collection and Quick Play.

* Gunfight

* Players are now awarded +100 score for capturing the Overtime Zone.

Featured Playlists

* Yamantau + Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)

* Party Games [NEW]

* Snipers Only Moshpit

* Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)

* Gunfight Blueprints

* Face Off (also available in Hardcore)

* Multi-Team Moshpit

ZOMBIES

Weapons

* Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 (Swiss KH3353) from functioning properly, including with Deadshot Daiquiri.

Daily Challenges

* Updated the "Perk Preserver" Daily Challenge description to clarify the requirement.

Firebase Z

* Fixed a stability issue related to Challenges.

Outbreak

* Fixed a rare stability issue related to spawning zombies.

Featured Playlists

* Outbreak

* Firebase Z

* Die Maschine

* Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

* Dead Ops Arcade

* Onslaught (PlayStation)

* Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

* Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)

* Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Black Ops Cold War and all things COD, click here.