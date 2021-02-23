Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals New Modern Warfare 2 Content

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak has revealed that Modern Warfare 2 content is finally coming to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game alongside Season 2. And as rumors have been suggesting for months, this Modern Warfare 2 content will include John "Soap" MacTavish as an operator. How do we know this? Because the bundle has leaked online, courtesy of the game's files. In the process, our first look at the character in the game has been revealed, however, the leak has since been taken down due to Activision's aggression towards leaks. That said, joining Soap, according to the game's files, is Kevin Sparks, a fellow MW2 character.

That's not all the leak has revealed. There's also word of three new weapons, including the Sykov, a previously leaked pistol that looks very OP. The second of the three new weapons is the CX-9 SMG, which, like the Sykov, we've already seen in the game thanks to previous leaks. The last weapon is the Raal MG, which is an LMG and a brand-new one at that, which means details on it and how it will impact the meta are unknown.

For now, take all of this with a grain of given that none of it is fully official information. That said, it's all information plucked straight from the game's files. In other words, it's as close to official as you're going to get.

At the moment of publishing, none of Activision, Raven Software, and Infinity Ward have commented on any of the information above. If this changes -- it probably won't -- we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, COD Tracker.