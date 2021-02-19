Call of Duty: Warzone Insider Leaks "The End" of Verdansk

✖

According to a Call of Duty: Warzone leaker, "the end" of Verdansk is coming next month. This week, Raven Software made changes to the map of Warzone for Season 2, but nothing drastic. That said, rumors and leaks persist and continue to insist that a new map is coming, which may mean that Verdansk will be destroyed in the process. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because we've been hearing this from rumors and leaks since August, yet, none of it has manifested yet.

That said, and right on cue, Call of Duty leaker, dubbed Black Ops Cold War Newz, took to Twitter today and teased that "the 'end' of Verdansk" is coming on March 11. At the time, this is all the they revealed, though the tease is accompanied by a nuclear emoji, suggesting the "end" may involve some type of nuke, which the aforementioned rumors have been claiming for months. The initial tease doesn't clarify whether Verdansk is being replaced with a new map or if it's simply getting some post-apocalyptic-like event that will transform the landscape.

That said, while the initial tease leaves room for speculation, some additional details were later provided in the replies to the Tweet. According to the same source, a nuke is indeed going off, which explains the usage of the emoji, and Verdansk will remain playable, but it will be a nuked/destroyed version of the map.

Black Ops Cold War Newz doesn't divulge their sources, but does note they trust the information, though they also note none of it is confirmed.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't commented on any of the information above. Typically, Activision exercises a "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and leaks, so it's safe to assume a comment isn't coming, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story.

